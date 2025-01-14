Johnson says Capitol flags will be flown at full-staff during Trump inauguration

House Speaker Mike Johnson said Tuesday that flags at the U.S. Capitol will fly at full-staff during President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration next week.

"On January 20th, the flags at the Capitol will fly at full-staff to celebrate our country coming together behind the inauguration of our 47th President, Donald Trump," the Louisiana Republican said in a statement. "The flags will be lowered back to half-staff the following day to continue honoring President Jimmy Carter."

Following U.S. flag code, President Biden ordered flags to be lowered through the end of January out of respect for former President Jimmy Carter, who died on Dec. 29 at the age of 100. The code says the U.S. flag should be flown at half-staff for 30 days from the death of a president or former president at all federal government buildings and grounds, including U.S. embassies and military facilities abroad.

Trump claimed Democrats were "giddy" that the period of mourning would overlap with his inauguration.

"Nobody wants to see this, and no American can be happy about it. Let's see how it plays out," he wrote on Jan. 3.

In a letter last week, GOP Rep. Cory Mills of Florida urged Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, a South Dakota Republican, to raise the flags for the inauguration, saying Congress has "indisputable control over the Capitol."

"This inauguration is a celebration of a new administration and transition of power," Mills said. "I believe most Americans would prefer to avoid an occurrence where their incoming-President is sworn in while the flags are currently lowered."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday ordered flags on state property to be flown full-staff for Trump's inauguration.

"While we honor the service of a former President, we must also celebrate the service of an incoming President and the bright future ahead for the United States of America," Abbott's statement said in part.