Yellowstone officials say "no foul play" suspected in human foot found in hot spring

Yellowstone National Park officials said Friday the investigation continues into the discovery of part of a human foot found in a hot spring, but "no foul play" is suspected.

On Tuesday, an employee found part of a foot in a shoe floating in Abyss Pool in the West Thumb Geyser Basin.

A news release from the park on Friday said evidence from the investigation suggests that "an incident involving one individual" likely occurred on the morning of July 31, 2022, at the Abyss Pool.

"Currently, the park believes there was no foul play," the park press release states. "The investigation is continuing to determine the circumstances surrounding the death."

The Abyss Pool is more than 50 feet deep and reaches temperatures of approximately 140 degrees Fahrenheit.

Following the discovery, that section of the park was temporarily closed but has since been reopened to visitors.

The Yellowstone National Park website provides the following information about safety around thermal features:



Always walk on boardwalks and designated trails. Keep children close and do not let them run on boardwalks.

Do not touch thermal features or runoff.

Swimming or soaking in hot springs is prohibited. More than 20 people have died from burns suffered after they entered or fell into Yellowstone’s hot springs.

Pets are prohibited in thermal areas.

Do not throw objects into hot springs or other hydrothermal features.

Toxic gases may accumulate to dangerous levels in some hydrothermal areas. If you begin to feel sick while exploring one of our geyser basins, leave the area immediately.

No other details have been released.