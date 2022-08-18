Watch Now
Human foot found in Yellowstone National Park hot spring

Abyss pool.jpg
Diane Renkin/Yellowstone National Park
Abyss Pool at West Thumb Geyser Basin
Posted at 10:43 AM, Aug 18, 2022
Part of a foot was found inside a shoe on Tuesday by a Yellowstone National Park employee at Abyss Pool, one of the deepest hot springs at the park.

The Abyss Pool is in the West Thumb Geyser Basin and reaches temperatures of approximately 140 degrees Fahrenheit. Following the discovery, that section of the park was temporarily closed and has since been reopened to visitors.

Yellowstone Public Information Officer Morgan Warthin says an investigation is ongoing.

No further details were immediately available.

