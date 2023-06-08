Writer's strike could delay '1923' filming in Butte

BUTTE — Officials with the Butte Civic Center were recently informed that production on the 1923 television series being filmed in Butte could be delayed due to the ongoing writer’s strike.

“We’re ready for the people to come in from 1923 whenever they’re ready to come in, unfortunately, there are bargaining units that will not cross the picket line or work until that strike is settled,” said Butte Civic Center Manager Bill Melvin.

The Writer’s Guild of America has been on strike for nearly six weeks, which is canceling and delaying television and film productions across the entertainment industry. The Butte Civic Center director was told by 1923 officials that they will move their production equipment into the main arena of the civic center once the strike is settled. No timetable has been set.

“We’re prepared for them whenever they get settled and the civic center is ready willing and able to accommodate them,” said Melvin.

The civic center has moved its operations to this space in the Butte Plaza Mall where it will host events throughout the rest of the year. The building was used recently by Butte-Silver Bow County for a volunteer cleanup event.

“It worked out, we got everything we need, I think, and our civic center crew staff was able to get all the tables and chairs set up for us,” said Emily Jonart of Butte-Silver Bow Human Resources.

The 1923 production has the civic center rented out for the rest of the year, and Melvin was assured filming will resume in Butte.

“They’re planning on being in the civic center and Butte, Montana, and filming hopefully this year. Obviously, there’s things out of their control and when that comes clear, they’ll be here,” said Melvin.

The production is renting the civic center for $75,000 a month until Dec. 31.