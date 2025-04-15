Trump order exempts Colstrip coal plant from toxic-emission standard

President Donald Trump has granted the Colstrip plant two years of relief from a Biden-era rule aimed at shutting down certain coal-fired plants with higher toxic emissions.

Colstrip is one of nearly 50 plants to receive the exemption under a proclamation signed last week by the president.

That proclamation implemented a less stringent version of mercury and air toxic standards, known as MATS, which were put in place by former President Joe Biden's Environmental Protection Agency a few years ago. Many feared that Biden rule would require expensive upgrades at Colstrip that could force the plant's closure.

According to Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, a Republican, forcing Colstrip into early retirement would have cost Montana consumers an estimated $1.1 billion over the next 20 years.

Nationwide, coal makes up 16 percent of U.S. electricity generation, but that number is much higher in the Treasure State at right around 45 percent.

The governor says in the coming weeks he will launch an energy task force, developing long-term solutions to ensure Montana has affordable and reliable energy well into the future.

The move earned praise from Montana Republicans in Congress.

“Overreaching regulation is the greatest hurdle to increasing access to affordable, reliable energy,” said Congressman Troy Downing, whose district includes Colstrip. “I applaud the Administration’s decision to add Colstrip to its list of MATS exemptions, a move that will provide clarity and certainty for operations going forward. Unleashing American energy promises to lower costs, protect American jobs, and bolster U.S. national security. I look forward to seeing continued regulatory relief for America's energy producers.”

“With this executive order, President Trump delivered on a hallmark promise: to protect and unleash Made-In-America energy. The Colstrip Power Plant keeps the lights on for Montanans and provides jobs and revenue for the state. It’s refreshing to finally have an administration that puts the needs of our communities first, rather than pandering to woke environmentalists. I look forward to working with President Trump and his administration on more ways to support Montana energy,” U.S. Sen. Steve Daines said in a statement.

