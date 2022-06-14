Tester to survey flood damage

BILLINGS - U.S. Sen. Jon Tester said Tuesday morning he will travel from Washington D.C. to Montana this week to survey the damage caused by historic flooding.

Tester appeared on Q2 Montana This Morning where he said he has been consulting with federal agencies about coordinating flood relief and aid, and said he plans to view the area affected himself on Friday.

Watch the full interview below:

Tester urges safety during flooding, discusses federal aid



