Historic flooding on the Yellowstone River

The STORMTracker Weather team is tracking historic flooding concerns on the Yellowstone River with significant flooding and flooding potential along the Gallatin River near Gallatin Gateway.

Tom Minor Bridge has been washed out over the Yellowstone River and the north portion of Yellowstone National Park is temporarily closed due to flooding impacts according to the National Park Service. Areas temporarily closed include the North Entrance near Gardiner, Mammoth Hot Springs to Tower-Roosevelt, Tower-Roosevelt to the Northeast Entrance, Mammoth Hot Springs To Norris Junction, and Canyon Junction to Tower-Roosevelt.

The Yellowstone at Corwin Springs is measuring 13.22 feet with the record at 11.5'.

NOAA

The Yellowstone River in Livingston is measuring 10.84' and is forecasted to crest at 12.6'.

NOAA

The Gallatin River near Gallatin Gateway is measuring 6.26’ and expected to crest below moderate flood stage at 6.8’.

NOAA

Heavy rain is falling on snowpack over the southern Beartooth/Absaroka mountains and the Yellowstone is currently running higher than ever recorded at Corwin Springs. Keep in mind that the crests that are forecasted should be considered a starting point and not a definite peak. Anyone living or recreating near these areas should move to higher ground according to the National Weather Service.

RELATED:

Flooding hits Red Lodge, some evacuations ordered

Floodwaters cut off Stillwater Mine, some employees stranded

Officials close inbound traffic into Yellowstone National Park

Roads, homes impacted by Stillwater River flooding

