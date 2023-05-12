Rescued Glacier National Park hiker thanks responders from hospital bed

KALISPELL - Ninteen-year-old Matthew Read is continuing to recover at Logan Health in Kalispell after being rescued Monday in Glacier National Park.

Read was reported missing Sunday after not returning from a hike started on Friday on Glacier National Park’s Huckleberry Lookout trail.

Two Bear Air picked up a thermal heat signature in heavily forested terrain and lowered a rescuer down to Read’s location and found him "somewhat responsive."

Read was lifted up on a 175-foot hoist, flown out of the park, and transferred to Evergreen Ambulance.

Read is in stable condition at Logan Health in Kalispell where he is continuing his recovery.

In a video message sent to MTN News, read thanked everyone who helped save his life.

Watch the video statement below:

Rescued Glacier National Park hiker speaks

