Rescued Glacier National Park hiker thanks responders from hospital bed

KALISPELL - Ninteen-year-old Matthew Read is continuing to recover at Logan Health in Kalispell after being rescued Monday in Glacier National Park.
Read was reported missing Sunday after not returning from a hike started on Friday on Glacier National Park’s Huckleberry Lookout trail.
Two Bear Air picked up a thermal heat signature in heavily forested terrain and lowered a rescuer down to Read’s location and found him "somewhat responsive."
Read was lifted up on a 175-foot hoist, flown out of the park, and transferred to Evergreen Ambulance.
Read is in stable condition at Logan Health in Kalispell where he is continuing his recovery.
In a video message sent to MTN News, read thanked everyone who helped save his life.
Watch the video statement below:
