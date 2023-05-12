Watch Now
NewsMontana News

Actions

Rescued Glacier National Park hiker thanks responders from hospital bed

GNP Rescue
Read Family
Read is in stable condition at Logan Health continuing his recovery.
GNP Rescue
Posted at 7:30 AM, May 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-12 09:31:20-04

KALISPELL - Ninteen-year-old Matthew Read is continuing to recover at Logan Health in Kalispell after being rescued Monday in Glacier National Park.

Read was reported missing Sunday after not returning from a hike started on Friday on Glacier National Park’s Huckleberry Lookout trail.

Two Bear Air picked up a thermal heat signature in heavily forested terrain and lowered a rescuer down to Read’s location and found him "somewhat responsive."

Read was lifted up on a 175-foot hoist, flown out of the park, and transferred to Evergreen Ambulance.

Read is in stable condition at Logan Health in Kalispell where he is continuing his recovery.

In a video message sent to MTN News, read thanked everyone who helped save his life.

Watch the video statement below:

Rescued Glacier National Park hiker speaks

RELATED: Man missing since Friday in Glacier National Park found alive

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!