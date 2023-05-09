Man missing since Friday in Glacier National Park found alive

WEST GLACIER - A 19-year-old man who had been missing in Glacier National Park since Friday has been found alive.

Glacier National Park spokeswoman Gina Kerzman has confirmed with MTN News that Matthew David Read has been located.

Read was last heard from on Friday afternoon and was thought to start his hike around noon that day.

His vehicle was found at the trailhead of Huckleberry Trail on Sunday and a search for Read was launched.

- Developing story. Check back for updates