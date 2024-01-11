Plane crashes at Livingston airport, passengers injured

LIVINGSTON - The Park County Sheriff's Office confirmed an airplane crashed after missing the runway at the Livingston airport on Thursday morning.

Park County Undersheriff Clay Herbst said that at 9:01 a.m. the FAA reported that an airplane had missed the runway. Park County sheriff's deputies along with Montana Highway Patrol troopers and Livingston Fire & Rescue responded.

Passengers on the airplane were transported to a hospital with injuries, according to Herbst. It was not immediately known how many people were injured, the severity of their injuries, or where they were taken.

An airport employee parked at an entrance Thursday morning said the airport was closed and no one was allowed access.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

