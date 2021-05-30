One person dead, two injured in crash east of Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Highway Patrol reports that one person died and two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash east of Great Falls early Saturday.

The crash happened at about 12:40 a.m. near mile marker 83 of US Highway 89, about midway between Great Falls and Belt.

According to the MHP, a person driving a pickup truck east crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a westbound pickup truck that was pulling a trailer.

The driver of the first pickup truck died. The MHP has not yet released the identity, nor the gender, of the person who died.

The two people in the second pickup truck, from Alberta, were injured; there is no word at this time on the severity or nature of their injuries.

The MHP said that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

Road conditions at the time were dry.

We will update you if we get more information.