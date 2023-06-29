Montana's U.S. Senators want answers after raid on Great Falls gun shop

GREAT FALLS - Both of Montana's U.S. Senators want answers after Highwood Creek Outfitters in Great Falls was raided by armed federal agents on June 14.

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester (D) sent a letter to the Internal Revenue Service and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives asking for answers about the investigation at the gun shop.

Tester emphasized that more transparency around the incident is needed to ensure a Montana small business is treated fairly.

He also said that there are concerns about the lack of notice and information sharing with local law enforcement ahead of the search.

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines (R) also sent a letter to the IRS asking for more information about the incident. He wrote:

According to the owner and local reporting on the event, 20 armed federal agents entered the store, remained on the premises for several hours, and confiscated several boxes worth of documents. Among the documents reportedly seized were Firearms Transaction Records (ATF Form 4473) that contain the personally identifiable information (PII) of prospective firearm purchasers. With the PII of an unknown number of Montanans potentially collected by your agents, the store’s customers and the community are rightfully concerned. As a result, local law enforcement has been inundated with calls and inquiries seeking information they are unable to provide.

Click here to read the letter from Tester. Click here to read the letter from Daines.

It is unclear if any criminal charges are pending against Van Hoose, and the premise for the investigation and raid has not been disclosed.

RELATED COVERAGE: Great Falls gun shop owner believes federal agents have him targeted

