Montana primary election results (June 7, 2022)

<i>MTN News file photo</i>
Posted at 8:39 PM, Jun 07, 2022
Results for the 2022 Montana primary race are starting to come in.

Click here for updated results.

Top races include the U.S House races for eastern and western Montana, along with primary races for Montana legislative seats.

In Yellowstone County, voters are weighing in on whether to allow recreational marijuana sales. Voters can either vote for overturning recreational marijuana sales (the anti-marijuana vote) or against overturning (the pro-marijuana vote).

Also, Yellowstone County Commissioner Denis Pitman, a Republican, is seeking to retain his seat against Republican challenger Mark Morse. The winner will take the seat because no Democrats are running.

