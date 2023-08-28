Montana group aims to name rodeo as state sport; Issue may hit November ballot

BILLINGS — Montana currently doesn’t have a state sport, but there’s a group of folks lobbying to make it rodeo. If they get their way, you’ll get your chance to vote this November.

“I think it embodies the absolute heritage of our state. It's one of the most patriotic events that you’ll ever see in your life,” says Tony Hudson, rodeo as state sport ballot initiative originator.

Hudson, a Stevensville rancher, can give you a million reasons why rodeo should be the state sport of Montana.

“It just embodies the absolute Western spirit,” he said.

That’s exactly why he and his colleague James Brown are working hard to get a ballot initiative approved by the attorney general’s office and in front of voters come November.

“Every young person that signed the initiative will end up having to sign up to register to vote to vote for their initiative, so it really engages a lot of people I think across the state that I think have been ignored,” said Hudson.

The initiative would need more than 30,000 signatures to make the ballot.

“There's a 100% probability it gets on the ballot. I do not like to fail. It's not an option for me,” said Hudson. "The question will be to make the rodeo the official state sport of Montana. It's a yes question, it's a yes answer.”

Some of Montana's most well-known cowboys don’t need convincing. Parker Breding is a four-time NFR qualifying bull rider.

"It really is one of the greatest sports and I really hope they can get this deal done. I will most definitely vote for it,” said Breding.

Rodeo Hall of Famer Deb Greenough says he’ll vote for it, too.

"It's a sport that anyone can get involved in from a young age. Just as far a good sport, patriotic sport and a great way to have some fun,” said Greenough.

Rodeo is already the state sport of Wyoming, and team roper Justin Viles, originally from Cody, hopes Montana jumps on board.

“I think it's amazing just because Montana is still one of the places where the west is still technically wild. Agriculture is one of the biggest industries in Montana and rodeo was derived from, you know, ranch work, so it's kind of cool the legacy keeps living on,” said Viles.

A legacy living on, and one you may be asked to help support, as cowboys across the state work to gather signatures to put rodeo on the ballot.

“Every rodeo should have the ability for people to sign the initiative,” said Hudson.

“I'd just like to thank these guys for doing this,” says Breding.