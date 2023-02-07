Missoula authorities identify man killed during home invasion

MISSOULA – Authorities have released the name of the man who was shot and killed during a Sunday afternoon home invasion in Missoula.

Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner Jeremiah Petersen said Patrick S. Shemorry, 41, of Spokane Valley, Wash., died Monday after “sustaining gunshot wounds in an incident on Brooks Street in Missoula.”

Missoula police responded to the 300 block of Brooks Street right before 4 p.m. for a report of a burglary.

“A homeowner encountered a male attempting to gain access into his residence. The homeowner gave multiple warnings advising the male to stop. The male continued to enter the residence, broke through his screen door, the front entrance, where he gained entrance into the residence. The homeowner then shot him multiple times," Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennett told MTN News on Monday.

The Missoula Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.

Bennett says law enforcement has spoken to the homeowner who has been cooperative with the investigation.