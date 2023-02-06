Watch Now
Police: Man shot by Missoula homeowner has died

Posted at 10:45 AM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-06 13:15:45-05

MISSOULA - A man who was shot by a homeowner on Brooks Street in Missoula on Sunday afternoon has died.

Missoula police responded to the 300 block of Brooks Street right before 4 p.m. for a report of a burglary.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennett said the homeowner encountered a man attempting to enter the residence.

According to Bennett, the homeowner warned the man several times to stop but the man continued to enter the residence, breaking through the outer screen door.

The homeowner then shot the man multiple times.

The man was taken to a Missoula hospital where he later died.

The Missoula Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.

