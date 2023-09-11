Mika Matters Movement raises Missing and Murdered Indigenous People awareness in Missoula

MISSOULA – The Mika Matters Movement marched across the Beartracks Bridge on Friday for justice for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP).

“It is now five months later that my girl has been gone and the woman that killed her is walking around free,” said Mika Westwolf's mother, Carissa Heavy Runner.

Mika Westwolf was killed in a hit-and-run at the end of March and no charges have been filed yet against the woman who hit her.



Marching from the Jannette Rankin Peace Center to the Zootown Arts Community Center (ZACC) on Friday, walkers highlighted MMIP in the heart of Missoula.

At the ZACC, a gallery titled ‘How We Celebrate Our Families’ was held as a benefit for those who have lost a relative to the MMIP epidemic.

The 100% Indigenous-led event featured a youth gallery, jewelry, and performances. Heavy Runner read some of her daughter’s poetry to the audience.

“We are all so deeply interconnected. We have no option to but to love all. Be kind. And do good for anyone and that will be reflected. The ripples of the kind heart are the highest blessings of the universe," was a portion of a poem written by Mika Westwolf.

Emily Brown/MTN News The Mika Matters Movement marched in downtown Missoula on September 8, 2023, to spotlight justice for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People.

Mika Matters organizers are asking people to “Please stay involved, especially if there are no charges or inadequate charges in Mika Westwolf’s murder. We’ll need everyone.”

The art gallery, which features more of Mika’s poetry, will be up for viewing until September 30.

To help the movement in their fight for justice, click here to sign the Justice for Mika petition.