Manhattan council member wants to make town a 'sanctuary for the unborn,' make abortion pills illegal

MANHATTAN - A council member in Manhattan has proposed to make the abortion pill illegal in the town and create the town a "sanctuary for the unborn."

Some residents of Manhattan said they were pro-life and thought the proposal was a good idea, while others thought that women should have their choice.

Josh Powell is the council member who requested this ordinance. The ordinance declares Manhattan as a sanctuary for the unborn. It states: "Whereas federal law imposes felony criminal liability on every person who ships or receives abortion pills or abortion paraphernalia."

It states: "The constitution and laws of Montana do not and cannot secure a right, privilege, or immunity to act in violation of federal criminal statutes," and that, "the town council is bound by oath to support and defend the constitution of the United States."

Abortion is legal in Montana and a decision has not been made yet but will be discussed this week at the council meeting in Manhattan.

You can read the proposed Ordinance here: https://static1.squarespace.com/static/57fd10961b631b05cf5bee3e/t/63e16f95ddc6622fa432dbb3/1675718550367/FED+ABORTION+LAW.pdf

