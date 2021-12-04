Loss of grain elevators big hit to farming community of Denton

For close to a hundred years, grain elevators and silos served as the skyline for the small central Montana community of Denton.

That was until a raging fire swept through the town—burning as many as 26 homes, countless other structures and leaving those picturesque grain elevators in a steaming pile.

Those who live in Denton say this community has been through a lot in the past several years. But none would have suspected their iconic and symbolic skyline would be forever changed in just a matter of moments.

The grain elevators are now a smoldering pile of twisted metal and memories, lost two days ago in the West Wind fire that also took 26 homes, mostly on the southern part of town.

Brock Linker and his dad own some of these silos, and he said inside the big ones, the loss was roughly a million dollars in grain.

Although the total damages have not been calculated, community members say they are too resilient to let this shake them.