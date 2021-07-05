Fort Benton will host the Treasure State Truck Show

GREAT FALLS — The Treasure State Truck Show will be in Fort Benton on July 9, 10, and 11.

There will be prizes awarded for both the judged competition and crowd favorite. In addition to trucks of all types and sizes, there will be vendors selling apparel, accessories, and food and drink.

David Steveson and Rob Pettapiece of Dave's Detail & Metal Polishing in Great Falls are spearheading the event, and they hope it will become an annual festivity.

David added: "We are still looking and asking for donations of raffle items, money, labor or anything else that you or your company wants to help with! All donators will have their names displayed on a giant thank you banner at the show."

Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for children; under 5 is free.

David said a portion of the proceeds will be used to set up a program in Montana through "Music of the Rockies" to help veterans with PTSD.

The event will be at the Chouteau County Fairgrounds and open at 8 a.m. each day.