First Look: Electric vehicle charging stations sprouting up across Montana

BILLINGS - A vast place like Montana may not seem like the most practical place to own an electric vehicle. However, there are charging stations popping up all across the state and sometimes in the most unlikely places like Columbus.

In 2021, electric vehicle registrations accounted for only 0.1% of all vehicle registrations in Montana.

But more electric vehicle charging stations are popping up and the demand for EVs is growing. Blake Underriner with Underriner Motors said if you were to order an electric vehicle today, it would take about three to six months to arrive.

“They usually all sell before they land at the dealerships,” he said.

There are currently 91 charging stations in Montana. With the approval of President Joe Biden's plan of installing a half-a-million new charging stations across the country, that number is sure to grow.

