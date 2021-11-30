Doctor whose posts were flagged by Facebook as misinformation steps down from UM role

MISSOULA — A doctor who drew public criticism for his role supervising doctors-in-training with the University of Montana and while serving on a public school board has left the higher education post, according to officials there.

Dr. Justin Buls, who promoted content about the COVID-19 vaccine that was flagged as misinformation by Facebook, and whose postings included syringes arranged in the shape of a swastika, has left as the Kalispell supervisor for the Family Medicine Residency of Western Montana program through UM. His outspoken takes on vaccines and COVID raised hackles with the community and raised questions about supervising future doctors.

The Daily Montanan reports his resignation was announced to faculty and students on Nov. 26, but the resignation officially takes effect on Tuesday. UM spokesman Dave Kuntz characterized the departure as a “mutual decision.”

Dr. Samantha Greenberg, who was been with the residency program since 2018, will assume Buls’ duties.

The family medicine residency trains doctors through the collaborative WWAMI program, which is a consortium of western states that have partnered through the University of Washington to train and place doctors in Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho.