DNA identifies skull found in 1980s in Washington state as Montana woman

Mildred Allison Hubertz
Posted at 11:52 AM, Apr 10, 2023
MISSOULA - A skull found near Newport, Wash. in the early 1980s has been determined to be that of a St. Ignatius woman.

Through extensive and updated DNA technology, scientists determined a skull found by a hunter in 1982 in a remote wooded area north of Newport was Mildred Allison Hubertz.

DNA reference testing of Mildred's great-granddaughter ultimately confirmed that the unidentified person was Hubertz, who was about 59 when she went missing.

The circumstances of her disappearance in 1968 from St. Ignatius are still not known.

Click here to learn more about the technology used to identify it took to identify Hubertz.

