Dam Bar at Canyon Ferry Lake catches fire

HELENA — UPDATE, 7:00 P.M. Fire fighters from Tri-Lakes and Eastgate continue to work a fire that broke out at the Dam Bar Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday evening the fire had broken through the a portion of the upper walls and flames could be seen.

The building has suffered significant damage.

At this time it is unclear what started the fire, and there have been no reports of any injuries related to the fire.

FIRST REPORT: A popular bar on the north end of Canyon Ferry Lake caught fire Saturday afternoon.

The Dam Bar is located on Cave Gulch Rd. north of Kim's Marina on Cave Bay.

Smoke could be seen pouring from the roof of the bar.

In video shared with MTN, firefighters on the scene could be seen using axes or other tools trying to gain access to what appears to be an attic area above the bar's front door.

This is a developing story. MTN has reporters headed to the area and will updated you when we know more.