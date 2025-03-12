BILLINGS- As negotiations surrounding the war in Ukraine continue, Montana Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines is doubling down on his stance regarding Russia and its leader, Vladimir Putin.

In interview last week with MTN News, Daines said he remains firm in his belief that Putin is to blame for the continued conflict.

"Putin is a thug. He is even a dictator," Daines said.

Watch the full video of this story:

Daines reaffirms Putin is a ‘thug’ as peace talks continue to pause Ukraine war

The Montana senator has held the same position for the past three years since Russia first invaded Ukraine.

"I say that without stuttering, and the issue now is, how do we end this war?" he added.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian officials announced they had agreed to a U.S.-brokered 30-day ceasefire, with certain conditions. American diplomats say they are working to get Russia to sign off on the plan, according to The New York Times.

Witnessing Devastation Firsthand

In 2022, Daines was among the few U.S. lawmakers to travel to Eastern Europe and witness the aftermath of Russia's invasion. Standing on Ukrainian soil, he saw firsthand the horrors inflicted on civilians.

"I went and saw the atrocities the Russians had committed against innocent Ukrainians in Bucha," Daines recalled.

During his visit, Daines stood just feet away from a mass civilian grave. The scene, he said, was unforgettable.

"When the Russians were retreating, they came in from the north. Everybody thought Ukraine would fall in three days, but they put up a tremendous fight," Daines said.

He went on to describe the aftermath of the Russian withdrawal.

"As the Russians retreated, they were drunk, they were angry, and they massacred innocent men, women, and children. That’s what I witnessed—it was horrible."

Trump and Daines Share Criticism of Zelensky

As the conflict continues, former President Donald Trump has publicly criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, suggesting his approach to peace negotiations has prolonged the war.

In a recent Oval Office meeting, Trump expressed frustration with Zelensky’s leadership — a sentiment Daines echoed.

"The deal there was with the critical minerals, and all he had to do was walk into the Oval Office, thank the President for the support, thank the United States for the billions of dollars in support—he had to go in and make a free throw, and I would say he air-balled," Daines said.

Trump has since gone as far as labeling Zelensky a dictator, a claim that has sparked widespread debate. However, Daines has maintained his position that Putin remains the true aggressor.

"Again, Putin is a thug. Putin is a dictator," Daines reiterated.

Still, Daines expressed his belief that Trump has the diplomatic skill set necessary to broker a peace deal.

"It’s going to take a diplomatic relationship to get Putin and Zelensky to the table to sign the deal. That’s the art of diplomacy—that’s the art of the deal—that President Trump is very skilled at doing," Daines said.

As the war continues, all eyes remain on Washington, where leaders hope a path to peace is within reach.