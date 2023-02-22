Carroll College reports spring enrollment up nearly 4 percent

HELENA — Carroll College officials say spring enrollment numbers show a 3.9 percent year-over-year increase and that this is the first spring in years with an increase in bachelor's degree students compared to the previous spring.

According to the college, there are just under 1,100 students currently enrolled.

Carroll also reported 91.9 percent of first-year students returned at the start of the second semester.

College leaders cited Carroll's new Master of Social Work program and the Accelerated Nursing degree program for students who already hold a bachelor's degree in non-nursing studies.

The school also touted its Global Student Refugee/Asylee Initiative and international students enrolled at the school. Overall, Carroll has 22 international students representing 15 countries.

