Award-winning journalist Maritsa Georgiou reports for MTN News

MISSOULA — The Montana Television Network is excited to announce the addition of Maritsa Georgiou to its team of veteran journalists throughout the Treasure State.

Georgiou serves as the Montana-based correspondent for Newsy and will now contribute reports to MTN newscasts throughout the state. Newsy is the nation’s only free 24/7 broadcast news network, available to more than 90% of U.S. television homes.

MTN News will now feature her reports on a regular basis throughout the newscasts seen on its nine local television stations and all its digital platforms. You can also find her on Facebook and Twitter .



Georgiou is no stranger to news viewers throughout the state after years as an anchor at NBC Montana where she specialized in COVID-19, politics and wildfire coverage. She’s most widely known for her reporting on the planned removal of USPS blue collection boxes before the 2020 election, which earned her the 2021 Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Television Political Journalism.

The Montana Broadcasters Association named Georgiou the 2019 Broadcaster of the Year with its annual E.B. Craney award. That same year, she also contributed to the winning entry for Best Hard News coverage.

A 2007 graduate of the University of Montana, she makes her home in Missoula along with husband Gunnar and son Hunter. Her connection to the Treasure State goes all the way back to her great grandparents who homesteaded in Montana.

Georgiou collaborates with Newsy senior producer/editor and Montana native Eric Gaylord. Gaylord is a 30-year veteran who found a passion for storytelling as a news photographer in Springfield, Missouri and quickly climbed the ranks in Kansas City, Salt Lake City, and St. Louis. Most recently, Gaylord was the news director for MTN’s Missoula affiliate, KPAX.

Her first report on confronting the wildfire crisis throughout the West can be seen Tuesday, March 8. on all evening MTN newscasts throughout Montana.



About the Montana Television Network

The Montana Television network is the largest group of broadcast television stations in Montana. It includes KTVQ Billings, KBZK Bozeman, KXLF Butte, KRTV & KTGF Great Falls, KTVH & KXLH Helena, KAJ Kalispell, and KPAX Missoula. Known as Montana’s News Leader, the stations provide essential information on air seven days a week and online through their individual websites.