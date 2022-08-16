ArtsFest underway in downtown Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Downtown ArtsFest hosted by the Great Falls Business Improvement District is underway. The festival was started in 2019 in hopes to restore the downtown and inspire people to come to the city center.

This year the event added seven designs, including three Native American pieces.

Artist Jack Senta is proud to share his artwork and heritage with Great Falls.

“I hope this brings hope and joy to people to see a Native being represented on such a large platform,” he said. “Every Native that makes it onto a mural is just more representation and more awareness of our culture.”

Locations



John Isaiah Pepion and Louis Still Smoking will be painting at 525 1st Ave. N. at Allure Aesthetics

Cobre will be painting at 815 1st Ave. N. at the Gymnastics Center

Jack Senta will be painting at 420 Central Ave. at The Newberry

Sheree Nelson will be painting at 614 Central Ave. at The Living Room

Vizsla Bacon will be painting at 705 Central Ave. at City Bar

Royyal Dog will be painting at 721 Central Ave. at Lifestyle Real Estate Firm

Cameron Moberg and Fasm will be painting at 411 Central Ave. at Kaufman’s Menswear