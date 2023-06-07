2 dead, 4 injured in multi-vehicle collision in Flathead County

Two people died and four were injured in a multi-vehicle collision in Flathead County on Monday.

The Montana Highway Patrol said a semi-trailer was eastbound on U.S. Highway 2 near the community of Coram just before 4 p.m. when it crashed into the rear of a Honda Odyssey, which was pushed forward into a Ford Edge which then crossed the center line into the westbound lane.

The Edge was then hit by a motorhome and then hit again by a GMC Sierra. Two other vehicles - a Ford SUV and a Jeep Grand Cherokee - were also involved in a subsequent collision.

The patrol said the two people who died were a 77-year-old man from Arizona who was in the Odyssey, and a 72-year-old man from Coram who was in the Edge. Their names have not yet been released.

According to the patrol report, speed is suspected as a factor in the crash, but alcohol and drugs are not suspected.

A 57-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man, both from Great Falls, a 44-year-old man from New York, and a 36-year-old man also from Great Falls were injured in the chain reaction crash.

An 18-year-old man and three children escaped injury in the multi-vehicle crash.

Three of the injured people were taken to Logan Health in Kalispell. The nature and extent of their injuries has not been disclosed.

All but one of the people involved were wearing seatbelts, with the exception being the 72-year man from Coram.

