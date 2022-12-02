ZooMontana hosts Holiday Nights for first year in Billings

BILLINGS — ZooMontana has held a drive-thru Christmas light display in past years, but this year is a new experience.

The zoo is hosting Holiday Nights, a Christmas experience featuring over 10 million lights and many family friendly activities.

Sandra Gebhardt rented out a s’mores hut with family members for their night of fun.

“Spend time with your family and do all kinds of cool stuff. Big city stuff right here in Billings,” Gebhart said Thursday. "We love to, to be able to make these memories with our kids.”

Heather Carlson of Minnesota and her husband are partners in the ownership of Holiday Nights. She said a lot of hard work went into the event.

“I think we started it about two years ago… this, the wrapping of the trees that went on for seven solid days from seven a.m. to seven p.m. With a crew of about 15 people,” said Carlson.

Allison Haider, 10, Tori Haider, 4, Benjamin Heppner, 6, and Nicholas Heppner, 10, were warming up by a fire after they enjoyed going on the sleigh ride and seeing the castle made out of lights - just two of the many activities at Holiday Nights. You can also see Santa Clause and rent a s'mores hut.

Admission for adults is $21 per person. Children are $12.50 a person. Renting a s'more hut costs $175.25 for the evening.

To reserve a photo with Santa, it's $39.95. A sleigh ride is $10 for adults and $6 for youth.

Gebhardt says the experience is worth the cost.

“It’s a very affordable [price], we could have gone out to dinner, or we could have done this,” Gebhardt said.

To see a list of prices, visit the Holiday Nights website. Parking is $5.