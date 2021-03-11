Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter celebrates new partnership

BILLINGS — The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter in Billings is celebrating a new partnership.

The shelter is teaming up with the Yellowstone County's Sheriff's Office to house and reunite lost dogs in Billings and throughout the county.

On Thursday, a passing of the torch- or passing of the leash- ceremony took place at the animal shelter celebrating the new partnership with the sheriff’s office. The ceremony also highlighted the Rimrock Humane Society’s five years of service with the shelter.

Now that the sheriff's office and the animal shelter are working directly together, the Humane Society will be refocusing its mission both in Yellowstone and Musselshell counties.

All hope to make it easier for lost dogs to be reunited with their owners.

“Any dog owner can attest to this- when your dog goes missing or you get that phone call that your dog is not in your yard or not in your house, it's just like your heart sinks," says YVAS Executive Director Triniti Chavez. "We're really hoping that all dogs in Yellowstone County, coming to the same location, will ease owners worries."

The shelter wants to remind people that lost pets who have a microchip are reunited around 90% more than dogs who don’t.

So get your dog a chip if they don’t already have one.

And of course, for more information on lost pets and the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, check out their website: