Yellowstone Shortline Trail in West Yellowstone is one step closer to completion

BILLINGS — Some good news out of West Yellowstone Wednesday regarding the construction of the Yellowstone Shortline Hiking and Biking Trail.

Trail officials announced that after receiving a $750,000 grant this January, they have now secured additional funding through the Great American Outdoors Act.

The new money will help propel the project into phase two of construction, which includes both paving and making the trail compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

When it is completed, this nine-mile former railroad bed will be a world-class recreational trail that will connect several major trails throughout the region, including the Greater Yellowstone Trail leading to Grand Teton National Park and the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail at Reas Pass.

The Yellowstone Shortline Trail will hopefully be open in the late summer or early fall.

