Yellowstone River access point closed by BNSF near Reed Point, stirring concerns among anglers

REED POINT — A fishing access site along the Yellowstone River near Columbus and Reed Point has been closed by BNSF Railway, prompting concern from anglers and community members who have used the location for decades.

BNSF cited trespassing as the reason for closing access to the Twin Bridges site. The area is connected to the site of a 2023 train derailment and bridge collapse that released asphalt and hazardous materials into the river.

"The site that is currently closed is not managed by Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks," said Chrissy Webb, a spokesperson for the agency. "Y’know, the Yellowstone is such a lifeblood for a lot of communities that live along its banks."

Chris Fleck, a board member with the Fishing Outfitters Association of Montana, said he has fished the area for nearly 25 years and was surprised by the sudden closure.

"All of a sudden, the closure barrier was put up here with no information that I know of or I’m aware of that was posted or submitted to the public," said Fleck.

BNSF did not grant an interview but responded to questions in a written statement. The company said there was previously a public easement tied to a former public road in the area, but it was not maintained.

There is no authorized or maintained access point at Twin Bridges Road. There was a prior Right-of-Way Easement for a public road to the former MTDOT bridge across the river. That easement hasn’t been maintained, and it doesn’t provide for use beyond a roadway. BNSF employees have observed unsafe trespass activity on its property in the area, so we posted barriers and signs in an attempt to eliminate the trespassing. BNSF is working with state agencies on a proposed lease for a fishing access site in this area. Such access will include fencing or another barrier between the proposed public access area and the active track area. - BNSF Media

Fleck said he believes debris left from the 2023 derailment may be related to the closure.

"Might be coincidental, there is a large chunk of metal debris that still sits underneath the bridge, that was not cleaned up, that was part of the bridge derailment two years ago, this June," said Fleck. "Perhaps, there was some concern about the public safety with that."

In a follow-up statement, BNSF confirmed the presence of submerged debris.

BNSF is aware that a former bridge pier, encased in metal, is submerged in the water in the location of the 2023 Reed Point Bridge Derailment. Montana Rail Link (MRL) has been in contact with the US Army Corps of Engineers regarding permitting and is working on a plan to facilitate the removal of the bridge pier. We anticipate bridge pier removal activities will occur when the water level subsides. - BNSF Media

While the lease is under consideration, Fish, Wildlife and Parks is directing the public to nearby alternatives.

"Indian Fort fishing access site, which is upstream of this closure in Reed Point, is still open," said Webb. "Then, downstream a few miles, we have Holmgren fishing access site."

Fleck said access to Montana’s natural resources depends on collaborative stewardship.

"We have a responsibility to maintain the quality of the resources as well," said Fleck. "So, it kind of goes hand in hand: having the access, and then, the proper stewardship and conservation that goes along with that."