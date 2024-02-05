Yellowstone County investigating body of a female found in Laurel

Laurel — Yellowstone County law enforcement are investigating the discovering of a female body, found Sunday evening near some railroad tracks.

Sheriff Mike Linder said the body was found near the tracks near Highway 10 East and Sietz Ronan Road.

Linder was still collecting details as of Sunday evening, saying the investigation was early in the process. He said detectives were on scene collecting evidence in the area.

Images of the scene shared by a Q2 viewer show the area blocked off to traffic.

Linder said it’s too early in the investigation, to give a cause of death.

The woman’s body was found earlier Sunday evening.

Q2 will update this story with more details when they become available.

