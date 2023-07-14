Yellowstone County ICWA court celebrates first graduate

BILLINGS - One Billings graduation this week is more than a ceremony, it's an inspiration.

Kyle Spang became the first graduate of the Yellowstone County Indian Child Welfare Act Recovery Court on Wednesday in a courtroom ceremony attended by members of the treatment program, the justice system, her family, and supporters.

“It has been a hard journey, but one that was so worth it to find…to dig deep inside within myself, to heal all those hurts that kept me out there lost, allowing God to be first in my life and to heal all of that,” Spang said.

The special court program gives parents a chance to go through substance abuse treatment and regain custody of their kids after they are removed by DPHHS Child Protective Services.

Spang spent one year and nine months in the court.

District Court Judge Rod Souza said Spang spent 638 days in the court, completed over 400 hours of treatment, 56 court hearings, 180 self-help meetings, and had 344 drug tests. She has now been sober for two years.

It's an inspiration to all her kids, some now grown, who say they finally get their mom back.

“I’m just so grateful for my mom for being the person that showed me recovery is possible. She worked so hard,” said Kyle’s daughter, Destynee Rose.

Her son, Brezhon Paul Spottedwolf, said he remembers challenging early days for their family.

“I remember, when we were younger, couch surfing, to now having our own house. Growing up, I never had a father figure. You were two in one, mom. I just want to let you know I’m proud of you mom,” Spottedwolf said.

Spang is an inspiration to her community.

“What you’ve been through is one of the biggest scourges in our community, and it's taken so many families down," said her father, Bently Spang, at the graduation. "You’ve proven that it doesn’t have to. It can be beaten. I also have to say, I’m grateful for this court, for the structure of this program. We can’t incarcerate and arrest away this problem.”

An inspiration to others walking her same path in the ICWA recovery program, who now have an example of the bright future possible for them too.

“Kyle, you’re an inspiration and I just want to say congratulations, I love you, and I can’t wait to get where you are," said Patricia Yellow Mule, a client in the court.

The court program run by Souza is one of the first ICWA recovery programs in the United States.