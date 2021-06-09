Yellowstone County commissioners split MetraPark alcohol license between 2 groups

BILLINGS — After receiving proposals from three groups, Yellowstone County commissioners met Tuesday to determine who would get a license to serve alcohol at MetraPark.

“We decided to split it up, so we have Anderson Management selling the alcohol, and they are going to be able to sell beer. The Breakfast Exchange Club can only sell beer and wine,” says County Commissioner Don Jones.

The Breakfast Exchange Club says they have held sole possession of the license since 1976 and are not happy about having to split it.

“We’re relieved because it’s been in the process for over a year, so we’re relieved. But we’re also a little bit disappointed that we have a smaller piece of the pie that just goes back to the community,” says Dina Harmon, the president of the Breakfast Exchange Club of Billings.

In a press release Tuesday, MetraPark Assistant General Manager Tim Goodridge said they're happy to welcome back Breakfast Exchange and excited to begin a relationship with Anderson Management. MTN News has reached out to Anderson, which owns Buffalo Wild Wings in Billings, for further comment, but have not heard back as of Tuesday evening.

In each of the respective proposals, the Breakfast Exchange Club said it would give MetraPark 38% of the proceeds, whereas the Anderson Management Group said it would give the venue 40% of the proceeds.

Jones says that the proceeds go toward operating and renting MetraPark.