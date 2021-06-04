Yellowstone County expected to sign new alcohol sales deals with two groups for MetraPark

Yellowstone County commissioners are expected to approve an agreement to allow two groups to sell alcohol at events at the First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

Commissioners will vote on the contract at their regular meeting on Tuesday. Commissioner Denis Pittman said both parties have signed the agreement and all that is left is for the commissioners to approve it.

For the past 40 years, the Breakfast Exchange Club has had the contract to sell beer and wine. The proceeds from alcohol sales went back to community groups around Billings.

This year the county decided new state law required them to open the contract for bid. That opened the door for a second bidder, Anderson Management Group, is affiliated with Buffalo Wild Wings of Billings.

Both groups are expected to sign a one-year contract with an option to renew for another two years.

The county will receive 38% of the gross revenue generated by both groups. If prices go up, the county will keep 90% of the increase.

Anderson and the Exchange Club will split the arena in half with each having serving stations in four different quadrants.