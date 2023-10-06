Wyoming police officer back on duty following investigation of traffic stop

CODY, Wyo. - A Cody police officer who drew widespread scrutiny for his treatment of a teenager during a traffic stop is back on duty after months of paid leave and an internal investigation.

Cody City Administrator Barry Cook said in a statement released Friday that Officer Blake Stinson will return to duty and be placed in the normal rotation schedule.

But Cook cites state and city laws that prohibit the disclosure of specific findings or actions against Stinson that resulted from an internal and third-party investigations.

The traffic stop involving a 17-year-old Cody High School student took place in January but video surfaced this summer showing Stinson forcibly removing the teen from the car.

The teen's mother, Teresa Piper, described the encounter as unnecessary and called for Stinson to be fired.

Stinson has been on paid leave while the city investigated the incident.

A consulting firm did provide recommendations to the Cody Police Department and city leaders say they will review and implement them.

