Wyoming officer honored during National Police Week Memorial events in Washington, D.C.

SHERIDAN, Wyo. - In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation which designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week.

National Police Week offers honor, remembrance, and peer support, while allowing law enforcement, survivors, and citizens to gather and pay homage to those who gave their lives in the line of duty.

Sheridan Police Department Officer Sgt. Nevada Krinkee is being honored this week at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington D.C., reports Sheridan Media.

Krinkee, along with the names of 146 other Law Enforcement Officers who died in the line of duty in 2024, were added to the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial and their names were read aloud during the annual Candlelight Vigil Tuesday night.

A photo of Krinkee was also added to the Hall of Remembrance.

SPD Special Operations Lieutenant James Hill read the Police Week proclamation into the record at the recent Sheridan City Council meeting.

The annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service will take place on Thursday on the West Front of the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C.

The Service mainly honors the officers who recently made the ultimate sacrifice and pays tribute to all the fallen. The Memorial Service begins at 12 pm ET and is expected to run approximately three hours.

You can view the Memorial Service here.

