'He put other people first:' Family, friends eulogize slain Sheridan officer Nevada Krinkee

SHERIDAN, WY — Friday was a hard day in Sheridan, Wyoming, one filled with endless sadness and remembrance for slain Sheridan police Sgt. Nevada Krinkee.

"He always put other people first," said Sheridan police Lt. Danny Keller.

That was a popular theme in front of over 1,000 family and friends at Krinkee's funeral in the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome on the campus of Sheridan College.

"Your presence affirms Nevada’s life won’t be forgotten," Keller told the crowd.

Photo courtesy Sheridan College Mourners bow their heads during fallen Sheridan police officer Nevada Krinkee's funeral Friday in the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome at Sheridan College.

Keller, Krinkee's supervisor and close friend, delivered the eulogy. Chief Travis Koltiska also spoke, 17 days after Krinkee was shot and killed while serving a trespassing notice near downtown Sheridan. He is the first Sheridan police officer killed in the line of duty.

"Nevada made the ultimate sacrifice in service to others," Koltiska said Friday. "In the face of tragedy, we must find resilience. We must never forget the bond that unites us, as members of this department and guardians of this community. Nevada would expect that."

Lt. James Hill also shared remarks about Krinkee’s immense impact on the department.

"Nevada created a document for his patrol team, which stated how he expected them to perform," Hill said. "He asked that his dispatchers and officers have a plan each day, have a plan for each case. Be professional. Aggressively pursue crime. Give the team an example of what to strive for, and what high performance looks like. Be a calming force for our team."

Photo courtesy Kane Funeral Home Slain Sheridan police officer Nevada Krinkee (center) leaves behind his wife Karla and daughter Bella.

Hill said his office is right next to Krinkee’s wife Karla’s office; she is a detective in the department. She did not speak personally but asked Keller to deliver her words.

"I couldn’t help but fall in love with this man," Keller read. "I don’t think I told him enough how proud I was to be his wife.

"It feels the world is crumbling. I'm lost, and I don't know if I will ever be able to find my way back without him, and yet I still can’t believe how lucky I was to have known him."

Powerful words from now a widow and single mother to their infant daughter Bella. Krinkee is also survived by five siblings, including sister Kenzie, with whom he was closest. She also had words read on stage Friday.

"I couldn't think of one specific moment, because having Nevada in your life from day one as your protector, your mocker, your cheerleader, your coach and best friend is more than one moment and I wish I had more moments," she said. "He deserved more moments, and I'm so grateful to have gotten those we did."

A feeling shared by all as a community, state and region continues to memorialize the fallen 33-year-old hero.