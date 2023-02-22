Wyoming Highway Patrol calls on motorists to slow down and move over

When you see flashing lights, slow down and move over, especially on slick roads for stopped emergency responders. It's the law, but it's also the message from the Wyoming Highway Patrol this week as one of their own was almost struck by a semi-truck.

Despite the presence of the signs, cones and flashing lights, a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was caught on dash cam Feb. 17 rushing out of the way of a semi-truck that lost control near Rawlins on Interstate 80. The agency posted a video of the encounter on its Facebook page Tuesday.

A trooper is prepared for any situation, but they need drivers to pay attention. In Wyoming, the state’s move-over law requires motorists to move over for emergency responders, maintenance, construction and utility workers and drop the speed limit by 20 miles per hour.

“This is where I also have extra equipment, signs for if I need to put up wreck ahead,” Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Roascia told MTN News in a recent interview.

Montana's move-over law is missing specific language regarding speed, making it difficult to enforce. That's something a proposal in the Montana Legislature, House Bill 470, would fix, which proponents say would allow citations to stick.

“In 2021, the speeds were removed from the move-over statute, leaving a very subjective standard for issuing one of these citations. And if someone chooses to challenge one of these citations, courts were throwing out evidence,” says Jessie Luther, lobbyist.

Language reinstated would call for motorists to adhere to posted temporary speed limits when a highway patrol officer, tow truck driver or highway worker is stopped on the shoulder of an interstate with lights on, or slow down to 20 miles below the speed limit and switch lanes if they are able to. On a state highway or county road, the speed would need to drop by 30 miles per hour, and on any other road, the speed must be cut in half.

“Things happen when we're parked. If you recall, two years ago two workers were killed in the Columbus area. We need the protection,” says Bob Gilbert, lobbyist.