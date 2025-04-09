Wyoming crash that killed Montana man remains under review

The death of an 18-year-old Montana man who was struck by a vehicle in Wyoming while helping the driver at the scene of a previous crash remains under review.

According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol press release, there have been no charges filed against the 49-year-old man who struck and killed Riggin Schaffer on March 23 west of Laramie.

Schaffer, from Broadus, had stopped to help a driver who had crashed when he was struck and killed by a pickup truck at the scene of the previous crash.

The patrol said the driver who stuck Schaffer, Timothy John from Centennial, has not been cited but the incident remains under review by the Albany County Attorney’s Office.

The driver in the first crash, 18-year-old Nathan Geertz O’Leary of Sheridan, was cited for DUI and other offenses.

Schaffer's parents previously told MTN News they believe their son knew O’Leary and was responding to his call for help when he was killed.

Schaffer was attending a trade school in Laramie at the time of his death.

Read the full press release here:

On 3/23/2025, at approximately 10:36 PM, Troopers from the Wyoming Highway Patrol responded to milepost 22 on Highway 130 for a two vehicle crash with injuries. The investigation revealed two separate crashes occurred.

In the first crash, 18 year old Nathan Geertz O’Leary from Sheridan, Wyoming drove a silver 2012 Ford F-150 eastbound at a high rate of speed at milepost 22 on Highway 130. Geertz O’Leary lost control of his pickup truck, which entered a bridge deck and struck both the north and south guardrails. The pickup continued spinning and eventually came to rest completely blocking the westbound lane with the front end facing south and the driver’s side door facing east. Troopers estimated Geertz O’Leary’s crash occurred around 10:06 PM. It was dark, cloudy and overcast at the time of the crash with light intermittent snow flurries. The bridge deck had no lighting.

While driving eastbound on Highway 130, 18 year old Riggin Schaffer from Broadus, Montana saw Geertz O’Leary’s disabled pickup ahead. Schaffer stopped in the eastbound lane, exited his vehicle and approached Geertz O’Leary’s pickup. Schaffer went around to the driver’s side, attempting to check on Geertz O’Leary.

At approximately 10:34 PM, 49 year old Timothy John from Centennial, Wyoming drove westbound on Highway 130 in a white 2010 Ford F-150. John was unable to see Geertz O’Leary’s pickup blocking the lane and Schaffer standing on the driver’s side. The front of John’s pickup struck Schaffer and the driver’s side of Geertz O’Leary’s pickup. Schaffer died at the scene. Geertz O’Leary’s pickup sustained additional damage, located on the driver’s side, and John’s pickup suffered heavy front end damage.

Ground ambulance transported Geertz O’Leary to Ivinson Memorial Hospital.

Geertz O’Leary received citations for Driving While Under the Influence—1st Offense, Open Container, Minor in Possession of Alcohol and Failure to Maintain a Single Lane of Travel. Troopers were unable to arrest Geertz O’Leary at the time due to his medical needs. Troopers did not suspect impairment on John’s part. The Albany County Attorney’s Office is currently reviewing the case.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol gratefully acknowledges the assistance of the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, the Laramie Fire Department and the Centennial Volunteer Fire Department. The Wyoming Highway Patrol Crash Team also responded to help investigate the fatality.

