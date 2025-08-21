Wyoming authorities suspend search for missing Minnesota hiker in Big Horn Mountains

Wyoming officials said Wednesday they are suspending the search for a Minnesota man who went missing in the Big Horn Mountains on Aug. 1.

Big Horn County, Wyo., Sheriff Ken Blackburn wrote on social media that search teams have exhausted all resources and personnel over the last 20 days. He added that most survival options have run out.

"In consultation with family members, I have made the heartbreaking and difficult decision to suspend active search and rescue operations for Mr. Gardner," Blackburn wrote.

Gardner had planned a three-day hike through the Misty Moon Lake area. He made contact with his wife on the evening of July 29 after summiting Cloud Peak, but he was not heard from again.

Blackburn said that search team will rest and begin search and recovery efforts again as time and evidence allow. Other volunteers are continuing to search, he added.

Here's the full statement from Blackburn:

During the past 20 days Big Horn County and Wyoming SAR personnel have been searching diligently for Mr. Grant Gardner of Minnesota.

Our teams have exhausted all resources and personnel over the last 20 days. With weather conditions and other factors updated in our search models, we have to face the reality that the most optimistic survival odds have run out.

Our teams will rest, then begin search and recovery efforts as time and evidence allow. Many citizen volunteers and outdoors people are continuing to search for clues in an effort to bring peace to this family.

I am proud of every volunteer and person that has dedicated themselves to this case since it was reported on August 1, 2025.

On behalf of the family, they want to personally thank each and every one of you who have offered time, resources, and prayers on their behalf. While grieving, they are humbled, and grateful beyond words.

Many team members feel like they have lost a battle by not finding Grant at this time, however, it was not for a lack of effort on anyone’s part. We hope clues will surface that will help bring a final closure to this tragedy in due time.

Updates will be released as are appropriate.