World-class violinist to perform in Billings

A world-renowned violinist is joining the Billings Symphony this weekend.

David Kim, concertmaster for the Philadelphia Orchestra, is the soloist for Classic Series, The New World.

The concert includes "Violin Concerto" by and "Symphony No. 9 (From the New World)" by Antonín Dvořák.

"The Beethoven Violin Concerto is one of the greatest pieces of music written for any combination or instrument," Kim said.

David Kim, Philadelphia Orchestra concertmaster. KTVQ photo

Kim performed in Billings in 2007 and says he has practiced this piece for hours, anticipating the chance to play it at several venues.

"I had so many scheduled for this season, and last season and they were all postponed, except for Billings," Kim said.

Billings symphony music director Ann Harrigan says it's a great opportunity to have Kim back in Billings.

"One of the greatest violinists in the country," Harrigan said about Kim. "He's the concertmaster of the Philadelphia Orchestra. In my mind, one of the greatest orchestras in the world. And it's so much fun to play with him because he's so clear and so expressive and beautiful. And the whole orchestra just kind of jumps up with excitement."

Ann Harrigan, Billings Symphony & Chorale music director. KTVQ photo

Kim spends a lot of time practicing and rehearsing and performing and traveling. To get away from it, he may head outdoors for some hunting or out to the golf course, where he enjoys time with friends and also playing the game.

"Talk to a lot of people who play golf or tennis or fish fly fish," Kim said. "And they say, oh yeah it's just great to get out and clear the mind. And that's what I feel."

Kim says his concertmaster position in Philadelphia is similar to a quarterback in football.

"And I kind of act a little bit as a liaison a translator between the conductor, and what they want, and the rest of the orchestra," he said. "When I play solo, then suddenly, I'm the man I'm standing up there and I can just play as I wish. So, it's the best of all worlds."

The Billings Symphony Orchestra and David Kim play at the Lockwood Performing Arts Center on Saturday at 2 p.m. 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

The Saturday evening concert will be live streamed.