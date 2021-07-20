Watch
Worker crushed by bank vault in Billings recovering in hospital

courtesy of Josh Cox GoFundMe account
Josh Cox
Posted at 5:21 PM, Jul 20, 2021
The family of a man crushed by a bank vault on Monday in Billings Heights says he has a long road to recovery, but Josh Cox of Joliet is breathing and in good spirits Tuesday night.

Cox was rushed to the emergency room after a 3,600-pound bank vault fell on him at a construction site at 904 Main St. in the Heights. (The vault was originally reported as 6,000 pounds.)

Authorities said it happened around 11:30 a.m. inside the future Chase Bank building, as people were moving the vault into place with a cart.

Multiple construction workers, also on-site, rushed in to help remove the vault from Cox.

Someone then began giving Cox chest compressions until emergency crews arrived.

Cox suffered multiple crush injuries and underwent surgery to repair his left femur.

He was moved from Intensive Care late this afternoon into a private room. He is in serious condition, according to the hospital.

A family member said Cox is: “certainly in rough shape, but he is in much better condition than all of us thought when we received the call yesterday.”

Click here for the GoFundMe account set up for Cox and his family.

