Man severely injured in Billings Heights construction accident

BILLINGS - A man was severely injured after a bank vault fell on top of him at a Billings Heights construction site Monday morning.

Billings Fire Department Battalion Chief Kevin Johnson said around 11:30 a.m. fire, police, and AMR responded to the 900 block of Main Street where a new Chase bank is under construction. Johnson said people inside the building were moving a 6,000-pound vault into place on a cart and it somehow tipped over and fell on a man.

Construction workers on the scene were able to help lift the vault off of the man before emergency crews responded.

The man was then taken to a Billings hospital where his condition was not immediately available.

