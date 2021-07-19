Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man severely injured in Billings Heights construction accident

items.[0].image.alt
MTN
Developing Story 1280x720.png
Posted at 3:44 PM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 17:47:38-04

BILLINGS - A man was severely injured after a bank vault fell on top of him at a Billings Heights construction site Monday morning.

Billings Fire Department Battalion Chief Kevin Johnson said around 11:30 a.m. fire, police, and AMR responded to the 900 block of Main Street where a new Chase bank is under construction. Johnson said people inside the building were moving a 6,000-pound vault into place on a cart and it somehow tipped over and fell on a man.

Construction workers on the scene were able to help lift the vault off of the man before emergency crews responded.

The man was then taken to a Billings hospital where his condition was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere