BILLINGS — The excitement is building for the annual Montana Women’s Run, taking place Saturday, May 10, in downtown Billings.

This beloved event, which has brought together thousands of participants for over four decades, holds a special place in the hearts of many women in the community. Jessica Braaten is one of those who cherish the longstanding tradition.

'Wonderful thing': 44th Montana Women’s Run set to kick off in Billings

“It’s really fun to see that many women in one setting doing something united,” said Braaten, a participant who began attending the run at just three years old.

The 44th annual Montana Women’s Run is set to take place on Saturday, continuing a vibrant tradition that started in 1982 with approximately 200 women. Now, thousands of brightly colored shirts will fill the streets of Billings.

"For us, it's kind of a Mother's Day tradition. We go every year as her Mother's Day gift, and she makes it really easy on us. She goes and picks up our shirts and everything every year so we can walk the two miles with her," Braaten said.

Braaten remembers one of her favorite memories of participating in the run throughout the years when she was about 10 or 11 years old.

"My grandma meets with a group of walkers, and it was me chasing them because they used to boogie," she said while laughing. "I couldn't keep up."

Now, Braaten participates alongside her grandmother and her own daughters.

"We'll bring out our stroller, and my 10-year-old keeps up. She has fun walking around," Braaten said. "I think it's really wonderful that they're going to have generational memories."

The Montana Women’s Run includes a five-mile race starting at 8 a.m. and a two-mile run commencing an hour later at 9 a.m. Both begin at Second Avenue North between North 24th and North 25th Streets.

"It's a wonderful thing that our community does," she said.