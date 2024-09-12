'Wished we had better choices': Voters in Billings discuss thoughts on presidential debate

BILLINGS — Tuesday night's presidential debate kicked off with a handshake shared between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump and had over 57 million Americans tuning in to watch the two go head-to-head for the first, and maybe only time.

MTN News went to downtown Billings to speak with voters to see if the debate impacted how they will be voting when its time to head to the polls.

Roundup resident Jeff Radhs said he will be voting for Trump, but he wasn't happy with his performance during the debate.

“We're in agriculture, and so we're very conservative and yeah, Trump just needs to tape his mouth shut and I'm definitely not a big fan of hers,” Radhs said on Wednesday. “I wished we had better choices. I'm just not happy with either choice.”

Kat Porco said she will be voting for Kamala Harris on Election Day, which is Nov. 5.

“I grew up in Montana. I grew up in Great Falls in the '70s and '80s. And I think I was taught honesty, integrity and social activism and justice. And I saw those in one candidate and not the other,” Porco said. “There are moments of inspiration and definitely moments of feeling defeat and sadness for the situation in our culture right now.”

Traci Calvert was just traveling through Billings from Alabama and said she didn't watch much of the debate, but she caught up on what happened Wednesday morning. She will be voting for Trump, but she said she wished there was a better option.

“I'm not really in favor of either person. I don't think I like either as a person,” Calvert said. “I just feel like the choice out there to me is the lesser of two evils or two people I don't really care for.”