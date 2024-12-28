Wildlife enthusiasts mourn the loss of Yellowstone’s famed wolf, 907F

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — On Christmas Day, Yellowstone lost one of its most beloved wolves, 907F, who died due to injuries after a wolf attack from a rival pack and has left a void for many wildlife enthusiasts and experts in the area.

Wolf 907F, referring to her collar number and the F for "female," was known to many as an iconic figure due to her age and legacy. At over 11 years old, it made her the oldest wolf in the park. Wolves in Yellowstone typically have an average lifespan of just three to four years, and only six wolves have ever been recorded to live beyond 11 years since the species was reintroduced to the park in 1995. The oldest known wolf in the park lived 12 and a half years.

She was the leader of the Junction Butte pack, one of the largest and most well-known packs in the park. A rival pack, the Rescue Creek pack, made their attack on her on Dec. 22, according to witnesses. She died several days later from her injuries. Her passing came as a shock to many, including wolf watcher and enthusiast Krisztina Gayler.

Krisztina Gayler Wolf 907F

“We just learned yesterday morning that no, she didn't win this battle. It was hard,” said Gayler.

As a wolf watcher, Gayler had been spotting the wolf nearly every day and said 907F was one of her favorites over the years to keep an eye on.

"All I can say is that she was absolutely remarkable. I know how much she went through, how much struggle she had, just like every single wolf in the wild, but her resilience and how she survived and how she just remarkably kept going," said Gayler. “She was in a rival position with her own sister, 969. She survived viruses. She survived hunting seasons outside of the park. She just kept going on. That's the resiliency, which is I think we the humans can learn of.”

Wolf 907F was known to many as an anomaly in the park. In May of this year, she had given birth to her tenth litter of pups, and perhaps the oldest wolf in Yellowstone to do so. She was also blind in one eye.

“You would never know that she was blind in an eye. She was out hunting just like any other wolf she ran along the landscape. It didn't slow her down at all. That really speaks for her ability to survive and adapt to her environment and what was going on and to live such a long life," said Deby Dixon, a professional wildlife photographer.

The Gardiner-based photographer was also one of the many who took Wednesday's news hard. She has been tracking the wolf since 2013, despite the distance 907F would keep away from humans.

“907 was not ever what you would call a photogenic wolf in the way that wolves will sometimes get close to us. She always kept her distance,” said Dixon. "Except on rare occasions, our views of her were pretty far away. I always wished for a close shot of her, but it never really happened.”

Despite the tragic demise, it was eventually expected. Many wolves die from challenges, like hunting or by vehicles, rather than old age. The pack that attacked 907F was originally a part of the Junction Butte one before breaking off and was thought to eventually lead to future troubles for 907F.

"It was almost in my mind, a foregone conclusion that as the Junction Butte pack got smaller, it was a good possibility that this pack would come in and take over by killing 907,” said Dixon.

For enthusiasts, it was comforting knowing that 907F lived and died in the wild, rather than falling victim to human intervention.

“All of us who loves wolves think that at least she died as a wolf in the wild," said Gayler. "Some of them suffer, some of them die very quick, but at least they don't end up as a trophy on somebody's wall."

Deby Dixon Photography

The loss comes not long after another significant loss in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. In October, Grizzly 399, the park's oldest and most famous grizzly bear, was struck by a car on a highway near Jackson Hole. At 28 years old, the bear was also famous for her old age and the number of offspring produced.

“The popularity of 399, it was great. People wanted to see her. They loved her, but the crowds that followed her every day I don't think are healthy," said Dixon “907, I think is an exception. She lived a wild life. She wasn't killed by a hunter. She wasn't killed by a car. She never got into any trouble. She got to live and die as a wild wolf, and 399 didn't get that chance."

Like Grizzly 399, 907F had become one of the most recognizable wolves in the world, with photographers and wildlife enthusiasts traveling from all corners of the globe to catch a glimpse of her in the wild. But beyond her fame, her existence was a testament to the critical role wolves play in the balance of ecosystems at Yellowstone, as without them, it would look dramatically different.

“I think that what a lot of people miss is that the wolves do so much for the ecosystem. They were a missing link in the balance, and without them, the prey populations will grow out of control and areas will become overgrazed again, and diseases like chronic wasting disease will run rampant because the wolves are really good about weeding out the sick animals," said Dixon.

The passing of 907F marks a significant new chapter for these photographers who have documented her life and signifies the end of an era for the Junction Butte pack. However, her legacy is likely to endure, living on through the countless sightings captured over the years.

“I think I feel so blessed. I feel so lucky to have been able to know these animals to watch their lives. It's been such a gift," said Dixon.

To honor 907F, Gayler best remembers and describes her as such:

“Her knowledge was in her body language. Her experience was in her behavior. Her wisdom was in her reactions. Her calming vibe was deeply moving. Her resilience was in her 11 years and eight months. She was 907, the matriarch of the Junction Butte family,” recited Gayler.

Gayler and Dixon, along with many others, hope her story will continue to inspire and inform future generations of wildlife advocates.

“We've been saying over and over that they are the most misunderstood species on this earth, especially that they are the most studied mammals in the world, and we're still doubting of their intelligence and how smart they are," said Gayler. “A lot of emotions have been created out there when people see wolves. It doesn't matter if it's a hunting, if they watch puppies, or they just catch it if they're howling. There's a lot of positive changes and excitements happening out there when we see them, and that's what matters."