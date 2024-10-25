Montana and Wyoming communities grieve loss of world-famous Grizzly 399

BILLINGS — A beloved bear and educational ambassador, Grizzly 399,was killed late Tuesday night after getting hit by a car.

Now, all across the Northern Rockies, community members are grieving the loss of the bear they call "The Queen of the Tetons."

A Facebook page called Grizzly Bear 399 Legacy and Morewas dedicated to her life, and it's where many of her fans shared their grief, among other places on social media.

Here are some of the comments:

"I'm just heartbroken, what a wonderful mother she was!"

"An icon for bears."

"There will most likely never be another grizzly like her."

A lot of people are grieving the loss of Grizzly 399.

"I was like no, no it can't be her. The finality, like, I instantly knew it was true," said Deby Dixon, a professional wildlife photographer.

Dixon has been photographing 399 since 2011 and has essentially built her life around the bear. She says 399 was the first grizzly she ever photographed.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Deby Dixon

"I loved capturing her and telling her story, telling people about her, and consequently the other animals as well," Dixon says.

Dixon was devastated to hear the news Wednesday that one of her favorite animals had died. Especially since 399 died on a road she regularly crossed.

Deby Dixon Photography Grizzly 399

"She knew roads and she knew vehicles. But, this time, she just couldn't beat that. She couldn't beat the odds," said Jeff Ewelt, the director at ZooMontana in Billings.

In his animal expertise, Ewelt believes one of two things could happen to 399's body. First, the body could undergo a necropsy, or an autopsy for animals. This would allow scientists to learn more about 399's life, including verifying her age and amount of cubs she birthed.

Ewelt believes 399 raised 22 cubs, including her own children and grandchildren. He also says she died at 28, which is three years older than most grizzlies.

Ewelt also says that they may put 399's body into a museum.

"Because she was so famous, she could be mounted and put on a display at a museum of some sort," he said.

Deby Dixon Photography Grizzly 399

Either way, communities in Montana and Wyoming are going to miss this loving mother and her impact on animal science.

"We need to work harder towards, you know, wildlife crossings and things like that," Dixon said.